Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) & Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Critical Analysis

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) and Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Atlanticus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 14.30% 22.24% 2.08% Atlanticus N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Discover Financial Services and Atlanticus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $20.61 billion 1.47 $2.94 billion $11.25 10.75 Atlanticus $256.34 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus.

86.9% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atlanticus pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Discover Financial Services and Atlanticus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 11 7 0 2.39 Atlanticus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $125.22, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Discover Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Discover Financial Services is more favorable than Atlanticus.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Atlanticus on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts. The Payment Services segment operates the PULSE to access automated teller machines, debit, and electronic funds transfer network; and Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and/or provides card acceptance services, as well as offers payment transaction processing and settlement services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers. This segment also offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. It also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.