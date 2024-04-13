DTE Energy to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.