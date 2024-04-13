EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP opened at $171.08 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

