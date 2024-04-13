EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of EHang worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EHang by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

EHang stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

EHang Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.