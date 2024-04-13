EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $259.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.