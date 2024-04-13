Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

