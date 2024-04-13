Financial Comparison: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 7.78% 7.12% 0.56% Peoples Financial 23.19% 14.34% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $268.04 million 1.21 $20.86 million $1.32 15.60 Peoples Financial $39.52 million 1.83 $9.17 million $1.96 7.93

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Peoples Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

