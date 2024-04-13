Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 39,169 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

