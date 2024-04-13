Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

