Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

