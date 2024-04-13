Financial Counselors Inc. Has $908,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $80.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

