Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 20,213 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,412,000 after purchasing an additional 804,855 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 773,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter.

DISV opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

