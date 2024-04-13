Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.