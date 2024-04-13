Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

