Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,373 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $208.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

