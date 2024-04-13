Financial Review: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) versus Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Yellow and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hippo $209.70 million 2.61 -$273.10 million ($11.62) -1.94

Deep Yellow has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Hippo -130.19% -61.14% -16.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Deep Yellow and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.0% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deep Yellow and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hippo has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.00%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Hippo beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.