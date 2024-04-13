First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 182.7% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 286,610 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 46,465.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,326 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

