Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $77.57 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.