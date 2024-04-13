FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.79.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.51. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$32.34 and a one year high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

