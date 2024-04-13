FY2024 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Decreased by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $41.10 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,211,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

