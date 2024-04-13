FY2025 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted by Zacks Research

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

PLMR opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,755.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,557 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

