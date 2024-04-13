Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.