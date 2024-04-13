Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.