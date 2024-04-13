Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 199.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $33.72 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

