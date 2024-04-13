Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.56 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.