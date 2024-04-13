Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 274,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.