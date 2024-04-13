Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

