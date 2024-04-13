Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

