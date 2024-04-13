General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $55.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

NYSE GM opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

