GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 55.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Stock Down 1.9 %

PROG stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

