GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 230,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

