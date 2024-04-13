GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.48.

Intel Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

