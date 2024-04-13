Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Boosted by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2,330.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Graco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $116,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

