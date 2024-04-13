Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 10,480,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Greatland Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Greatland Gold Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.81. The firm has a market cap of £315.58 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

