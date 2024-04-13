Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.98

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and traded as high as $53.04. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 24,440 shares traded.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.