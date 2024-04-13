Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $41.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,174,000 after buying an additional 298,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GH opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

