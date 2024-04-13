Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.76

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $6.69. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 147,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

