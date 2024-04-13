GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

