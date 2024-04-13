Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

