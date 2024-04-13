Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Halfords Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.
