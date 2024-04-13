Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) vs. Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 6 0 0 2.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus price target of $109.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than Dundee.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 11.29 $109.12 million $3.25 34.01 Dundee $6.66 million 11.31 -$28.75 million ($0.32) -2.66

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Dundee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 25.22% 28.77% 15.36% Dundee N/A -15.24% -11.30%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Dundee on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

