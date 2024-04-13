Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $198.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.52. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.52 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.