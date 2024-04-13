Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 238 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

