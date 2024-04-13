Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,155 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 213.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ISCV opened at $57.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $402.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.
