Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,155 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISCV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 213.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ISCV opened at $57.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $402.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.