Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,005 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

