Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $293.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.85. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.