Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $161.70. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

