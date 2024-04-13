Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,973,000 after buying an additional 3,478,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $80.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

