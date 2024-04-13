Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

