Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

