Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

